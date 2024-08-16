On August 16, 2024, Timothy Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 200,675.0271 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's services include processing securities transactions, managing investor communications, and providing data and analytics to the financial industry.

Over the past year, Timothy Gokey has sold a total of 84,341 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc has seen 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc were priced at $209.11 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $24.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.62, which is above both the industry median of 25.32 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is $192.87, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This valuation suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.