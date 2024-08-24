Insider Sale: CFO Elizabeth Boland Sells 9,809 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Elizabeth Boland, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), sold 9,809 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 86,145 shares of the company.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the education and care sector, providing services that include child care, early education, and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a leader in the field, supporting not only the development of children but also the needs of working families and organizations.

Over the past year, Elizabeth Boland has sold a total of 25,449 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were priced at $136.14, resulting in a market cap of approximately $7.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 78.05, significantly above both the industry median of 15.405 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $112.91, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

1824635825183420416.png

1824635919349739520.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.