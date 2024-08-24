Elizabeth Boland, Chief Financial Officer of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), sold 9,809 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 86,145 shares of the company.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the education and care sector, providing services that include child care, early education, and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a leader in the field, supporting not only the development of children but also the needs of working families and organizations.

Over the past year, Elizabeth Boland has sold a total of 25,449 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were priced at $136.14, resulting in a market cap of approximately $7.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 78.05, significantly above both the industry median of 15.405 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $112.91, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

