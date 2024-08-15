On August 15, 2024, Grant Brown, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial), sold 16,292 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $109.73 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 40,637 shares of Qorvo Inc.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO, Financial) is a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world. The company's technologies are integral to a wide range of applications, including smartphones, base stations, and defense and aerospace products.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Qorvo Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 26 insider sells. Specifically, Grant Brown has sold a total of 16,292 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period.

Shares of Qorvo Inc were trading at $109.73 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.55 billion. According to the GF Value, which is set at $120.89, Qorvo Inc is currently fairly valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Grant Brown marks a significant transaction within the company's insider activity, reflecting ongoing movements in Qorvo Inc's stock ownership structure.

