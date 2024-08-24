Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial), a provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Alan Curtis, sold 21,070 shares on August 15, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 154,144 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Alan Curtis has sold a total of 52,081 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Oceaneering International Inc, with a total of six insider sales and no insider buys reported over the past year.

Shares of Oceaneering International Inc were trading at $27.32 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 22.40, which is above both the industry median of 10.97 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $21.31, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

