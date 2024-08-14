On August 14, 2024, Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo Inc (CXDO, Financial), executed a sale of 20,501 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo Inc is a company that provides a business optimization suite of cloud business communication and collaboration solutions, including voice, data, collaboration, and managed services. The company's solutions are designed to help businesses increase productivity and efficiency while reducing costs.

Over the past year, Anand Buch has sold a total of 64,851 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Crexendo Inc has seen 10 insider buys and 5 insider sells.

Shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $4.91 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $141.322 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.90, which is higher than the industry median of 15.705.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, based on a GF Value of $3.66. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.