On August 16, 2024, Stuart Randle, a Director at Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial), executed a sale of 2,674 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,496 shares of Teleflex Inc.

Teleflex Inc is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The company applies its diverse product portfolio in areas such as vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine, and respiratory care.

Shares of Teleflex Inc were priced at $238.93 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $11.27 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 42.95, which is above the industry median of 27.24.

The GF Value of Teleflex Inc is $259.22, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Teleflex Inc shares, but there have been four instances of insider selling, including the recent transaction by Stuart Randle. This trend in insider activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

For further context on the company's valuation, the following GF Value image provides a visual representation:

This sale by Stuart Randle marks a continuation of the selling trend among insiders at Teleflex Inc, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

