On August 15, 2024, David Weinstein, Director at NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP, Financial), executed a sale of 15,324 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 78,499 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities.

Over the past year, David Weinstein has sold a total of 62,815 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and 6 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc were trading at $20.76 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $410.211 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.06, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.835 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for NewLake Capital Partners Inc, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates, the stock is Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $20.74. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of NewLake Capital Partners Inc, especially considering the company's current market positioning and valuation status.

