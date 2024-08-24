Tracy Mclauchlin, the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 64,377 shares of IES Holdings Inc.

IES Holdings Inc, listed under the symbol IESC, operates in the technology sector, providing communications and infrastructure solutions. The company's services include design and installation for various network systems, including electrical and communications contracting solutions.

On the day of the sale, shares of IES Holdings Inc were priced at $176.73. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $3.414 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.13, which is above the industry median of 14.82.

The GF Value of IES Holdings Inc is calculated at $75.04, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.36. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued in comparison to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Over the past year, Tracy Mclauchlin has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at IES Holdings Inc shows a pattern of 23 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

This insider activity could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors and their correlation with the company's stock performance and valuation metrics.

