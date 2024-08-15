On August 15, 2024, William Doherty, President of the CS Division at Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 300,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp, a leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, and sensor-based products, is a significant player in the technology sector. The company's innovative solutions are critical in a wide range of industries, including automotive, broadband, industrial, information technology and data communications, military, aerospace, and mobile devices.

Over the past year, William Doherty has sold a total of 520,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest sale is part of a broader trend observed at Amphenol Corp, where insider activity has predominantly featured sales, with 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Amphenol Corp were trading at $65.83 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $79.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.28, which is above both the industry median of 21.41 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Amphenol Corp's stock is estimated at $46.30, suggesting that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

This sale by the insider at Amphenol Corp aligns with a broader pattern of insider transactions and market valuations, providing stakeholders with critical data points for monitoring the company's stock performance and insider confidence levels.

