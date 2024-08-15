On August 15, 2024, Micah Conrad, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 114,525 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc.

OneMain Holdings Inc, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a financial services holding company. The company primarily provides personal loan products; secured and unsecured, and related credit insurance products. It serves customers through its branch network and the internet.

Over the past year, Micah Conrad has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys at OneMain Holdings Inc.

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc were trading at $45.92 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.579 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.48, which is lower than the industry median of 14.38.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $46.75, making the price-to-GF-Value ratio 0.98. This suggests that OneMain Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at OneMain Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.