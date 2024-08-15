On August 15, 2024, Crain Timothy Price II, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, 10% Owner of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial), executed a significant sale of company stock. The insider sold 125,577 shares at a price of $4.02 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 362,810 shares of the company.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) specializes in providing lunar exploration services, including lunar landing and data services. The company aims to facilitate cost-effective access to the lunar surface for commercial and government missions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) reveals a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been zero insider buys and eight insider sells. Crain Timothy Price II himself has sold a total of 400,000 shares and has not purchased any shares within this timeframe.

The recent trading activity has impacted the stock's valuation metrics. With the shares priced at $4.02, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial) holds a market cap of approximately $249.179 million. Investors may also consider other valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the stock's current standing.

For further insights into the stock's valuation, investors might explore the GF Value, which could provide a benchmark for comparing whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for expected growth rates.

This insider sale could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide valuable clues about the future direction of a company's stock price. Monitoring such activities, especially trends and significant individual transactions, is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

