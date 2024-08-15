On August 15, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 5,583 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on August 16, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 200,710 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, oncological, and organ transplant assessments. The company aims to provide detailed genetic information that supports medical decisions and patient care.

The shares were sold at a price of $118.91, valuing the transaction at approximately $664,026.53. This sale contributes to a total of 254,911 shares sold by Steven Chapman over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe.

The insider transaction history for Natera Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides insights into insider sentiment towards the stock within the context of its current market performance.

As of the latest sale, Natera Inc has a market cap of approximately $15.334 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $72.47, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64. This suggests that Natera Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate, which considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

The valuation analysis highlights the stock's current premium compared to its GF Value, potentially influencing the insider's decision to reduce their holding at this price level.

For more detailed information on Natera Inc's financial metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors and analysts can visit the detailed stock analysis pages on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.