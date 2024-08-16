On August 16, 2024, Eric Bach, Senior Vice President, Product & Chief Engineer of Lucid Group Inc (LCID, Financial), executed a sale of 89,959 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,028,268 shares of Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group Inc, known for its advanced luxury electric vehicles, aims to set new standards in vehicle performance, efficiency, and design. The company's focus on technology and innovation continues to drive its prominence in the electric vehicle industry.

Over the past year, Eric Bach has sold a total of 89,959 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Lucid Group Inc shows a total of 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lucid Group Inc were trading at $3.14 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.30 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are significant in assessing the company's stock price relative to its earnings and book value.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Lucid Group Inc is $9.11 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.34. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by a key insider of Lucid Group Inc provides important information for investors, as insider transactions can give insights into the company's future prospects and valuation.

