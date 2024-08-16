Aug 16, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress)



(Operator Instructions) We would like to let you know this earnings call is being recorded and will be provided on the company's IR website.



Today, we'll have the presence of the company's executives, Sergio Zimerman, the CEO; and Aline Penna, the VP for Investor Relations, Finances, ESG, and New Business.



Now, I'll pass the word on to Mr. Sergio Zimerman.



Sergio Zimerman - Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Member of the Board



Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone. Today is a very special day as we are right before we complete 22-year anniversary. And we have the honor to announce to the market the definite agreement on the signing about the merger of these two companies, and now we're just waiting for the closing.



And I also would like to greet Paulo Nassar, the Cobasi CEO, that will be the combined company's CEO, the brothers, Ricardo and JoÃ£o, which will be our future shareholders in the company within the Board as well and colleagues