On August 15, 2024, Daniel Bartlett, Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 2,250 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 461,620.869 shares of Walmart Inc.

Over the past year, Daniel Bartlett has sold a total of 4,648 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Walmart Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 90 insider sells.

Walmart Inc operates a chain of retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices.

Shares of Walmart Inc were trading at $74 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $590.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Walmart Inc stands at 38.18, which is above both the industry median of 16.53 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Walmart Inc is $56.43, indicating that with a current price of $74, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

