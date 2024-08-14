Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

BCO Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA (BSP:BRSR3, Financial) demonstrated strong resilience and operational continuity despite the environmental disaster that affected their infrastructure.

The bank launched new projects and special credit lines, including over BRL1 billion for working capital and BRL250 million for SMEs, aiding in the recovery of Rio Grande do Sul.

Significant growth in the customer base, particularly among companies, with the Conta Unica product being well-received.

Net income for the quarter increased by 31.9%, reaching BRL247.3 million, indicating strong financial performance.

The bank's total funding saw a remarkable 20% increase over the past year, reflecting strong customer trust and financial stability.

Negative Points

The environmental disaster led to a significant impact on the bank's credit exposure, with BRL5.9 billion affected, representing 10.9% of the portfolio.

Administrative expenses increased by 5% year-over-year, partly due to the renewal of contracts and additional marketing expenses.

The bank had to make an additional provision of BRL128.6 million to cover potential losses, indicating a cautious approach to risk management.

The coverage ratio dropped to 206%, one of the lowest levels since 2018, raising concerns about asset quality.

The net interest income was impacted by the postponement of credit card payments and lower-than-expected Selic interest rates, affecting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I'd like to understand more about your net interest income and how the postponed programs had an impact on your portfolio. Can we expect a negative impact in the third and fourth quarters? Also, regarding the guidance, what mix do you expect to grow?

A: Regarding net interest income, the first half and first quarter saw payroll loans postponed, with incomes accrued for. There was a small part of the portfolio with no income, around BRL500,000 per month. For the credit portfolio, better performance is expected in real estate and rural loans, depending on government measures. We have a strong appetite for the Conta Unica product and digital products, aiming to grow our corporate client base.

Q: The guidance review for NII shows an increase of around 7% for the quarter. With Selic interest rates not expected to drop, where do you see this improvement in NII coming from?

A: The treasury will help improve the margin. We are realigning interest rates and focusing on products like Conta Unica and corporate clients, which have good margins. We are optimistic about our treasury liability mix and expect better performance in the second half.

Q: The bank's coverage ratio is at one of the lowest levels since 2018. What can we expect from now on? Will it remain stable or improve?

A: The coverage ratio is expected to remain stable, possibly improving slightly to around 220%. Our renegotiation levels for individuals and companies are stable, and we don't foresee significant volatility.

Q: Regarding the payroll loans agreement for state civil servants, which was established in 2016, how are you dealing with this discussion for the next 12 months?

A: We have a good relationship with the state treasury and have streamlined the payroll loans. We haven't started renegotiation yet, but we expect the portfolio to remain with Banrisul at proper levels.

Q: You mentioned a strong Basel ratio. How do you plan to leverage this for portfolio growth, especially in the reconstruction of state infrastructure?

A: We have a strong appetite for growth in corporate clients and digital products. We are working on increasing our client base and distributing loans more widely. We aim to grow safely and with quality, focusing on operational liquidity.

Q: Can you elaborate on the growth potential of the Conta Unica and digital accounts? What should we pay attention to in the second semester regarding these initiatives?

A: We estimate a 20% to 30% growth in the company's portfolio balance. We have remodeled our collection services and launched new products like Conta Unica, which offers various guarantees. We expect significant growth in our corporate portfolio.

Q: Regarding the grace period portfolio, can you confirm the interest rates and the lines they are connected to?

A: The BRL2.2 billion portfolio includes clients with 4 to 6 postponed installments. Most clients will pay the corresponding interest rates. The rural portfolio was postponed until August 15, and we await government decisions. The companies' portfolio includes BRL1.4 billion with regular interest rates.

Q: How is Vero performing, and what are your strategies for recovering INSS payroll loans market share?

A: Vero is performing well, and we are launching new campaigns to retain clients. For INSS payroll loans, we aim to prospect older clients and bring them back to Banrisul. We are focusing on being smarter and more competitive in the market.

Q: Can you confirm the goal of the Basel ratio and its impact on dividends?

A: Our Basel ratio target is 14.1% to 14.5% in Tier 1. We may look for Tier 2 capital in 2025. Our dividend policy is based on maintaining a 400 basis points buffer above the Basel ratio target.

