Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 20, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $563.34 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.32 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $2.22 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.16 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) have declined from $2.22 billion to $2.22 billion for the full year 2024 and from $2.38 billion to $2.37 billion for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) have increased from $5.11 per share to $5.16 per share for the full year 2024 and from $5.71 per share to $5.75 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Jack Henry & Associates Inc's (JKHY) actual revenue was $538.56 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $541.58 million by -0.56%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc's (JKHY) actual earnings were $1.19 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.172 per share by 1.54%. After releasing the results, Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) was down by -0.04% in one day.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 12 analysts, the average target price for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) is $181.92 with a high estimate of $200 and a low estimate of $169. The average target implies an upside of 10.21% from the current price of $165.07.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) in one year is $218.93, suggesting an upside of 32.63% from the current price of $165.07.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 16 brokerage firms, Jack Henry & Associates Inc's (JKHY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.