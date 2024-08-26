Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $682.46, Netflix Inc has experienced a daily gain of 1.24% and a notable three-month increase of 10.21%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Netflix Inc for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Netflix Inc boasts a GF Score of 93, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Netflix Inc's Business

Netflix Inc, with a market cap of $292.89 billion and annual sales of $36.30 billion, operates a streamlined business model focused on its streaming service. It is the largest provider of television entertainment globally, boasting over 275 million subscribers. The company has recently ventured into ad-supported subscription plans, diversifying its revenue streams beyond traditional subscription fees.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Netflix Inc's financial strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 11.67, indicating a strong ability to cover interest obligations. The Altman Z-Score of 8.53 further highlights its financial stability, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.39 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Netflix Inc's profitability is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 20.62% in 2023. Its Gross Margin also reflects increasing efficiency, with a current figure of 41.54%. The Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars further affirm its solid financial health.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Netflix Inc is recognized for its growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.9%, outperforming 63.79% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA has also seen significant growth, emphasizing its expanding operational capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Netflix Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with high GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

