Long-established in the Vehicles & Parts industry, Ford Motor Co (F, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.28%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -12.13%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Ford Motor Co.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Ford Motor Co the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Ford Motor Co Business

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the U.K., and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the U.S. made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Ford Motor Co's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 3.14 positions it worse than 72.62% of 1052 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.05, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.23 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 3.51, which is worse than 96.64% of 1190 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 13.69, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 95.06% of 1072 companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Ford Motor Co seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, Ford Motor Co predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights Ford Motor Co's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors looking for more robust investment opportunities might consider exploring other companies with stronger GF Scores.

