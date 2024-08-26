What's Driving Sunrun Inc's Surprising 69% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago

Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, has recently witnessed a significant surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the stock has climbed by 15.84%, and over the last three months, it has seen an impressive 68.84% increase. Currently, the stock is priced at $20.49, closely aligning with its GF Value of $20.1, suggesting that it is fairly valued. This marks a notable shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap at a GF Value of $30.82.

Company Overview

Sunrun Inc specializes in residential solar energy systems across the United States. The company not only designs and installs these systems but also maintains ownership, offering customers 20- to 25-year usage agreements. Additionally, Sunrun sells solar energy systems and related products directly to consumers. This comprehensive approach to solar energy solutions positions Sunrun as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

1825552309539729408.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite challenging market conditions, Sunrun's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10. The company's Operating Margin is currently at -33.86%, which is better than 12.63% of its peers in the industry. Furthermore, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -24.45% and -6.63% respectively, positioning it ahead of 10.92% and 18.96% of industry competitors. Additionally, Sunrun's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.60%, surpassing 26.6% of its peers. Over the past decade, Sunrun has managed to be profitable for five years, outperforming 31.05% of its competitors.

1825552331790512128.png

Growth Trajectory

Sunrun's Growth Rank is an impressive 8/10. The company has demonstrated a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 16.40%, better than 70.4% of its industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 11.50%, surpassing 63.35% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 9.06%, which is superior to 12.79% of the industry. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 19.00%, though it still outperforms 23.09% of its peers. The future EPS Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 20.21%, better than 22.13% of the industry.

1825552375281250304.png

Major Stakeholders

Notable investors in Sunrun include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holding 16,310,540 shares (7.3% share percentage), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 2,984,995 shares (1.34% share percentage), and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) owning 1,274,741 shares (0.57% share percentage). These significant investments reflect confidence in Sunrun's market strategy and future growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

Sunrun faces competition from several key players in the semiconductor industry. NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial) with a market cap of $5.73 billion, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) valued at $970.540 million, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS, Financial) with a market cap of $891.556 million are among the top competitors. These companies are closely aligned in terms of market capitalization and industry focus, making the competitive landscape quite intense.

Conclusion

The recent performance of Sunrun Inc's stock is a testament to its robust growth metrics and strategic market positioning within the semiconductor industry. While the company faces challenges in profitability, its growth prospects and the backing of high-profile investors suggest a positive outlook. For value investors, these factors are crucial in assessing the potential for long-term gains, making Sunrun a noteworthy consideration in the renewable energy sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.