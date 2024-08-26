What's Driving Bank Bradesco SA's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Bank Bradesco SA (BBD, Financial), a prominent name in the Brazilian banking sector, has recently witnessed a notable surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the stock has climbed by 8.40%, and over the last three months, it has seen an impressive 14.17% increase. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $30.66 billion with a stock price of $2.89. This recent performance has adjusted the stock's valuation from being modestly undervalued three months ago, with a GF Value of $3.32, to now being fairly valued at a GF Value of $2.85.

Overview of Bank Bradesco SA

Bank Bradesco SA, operating under the ticker BBD, is the second-largest private bank in Brazil, holding about 15% of the country's total bank deposits. It is also the largest insurance provider in Brazil, commanding a 20%-25% market share. The bank, which is majority controlled by the Bradesco Foundation, primarily earns from its banking segment, contributing approximately 70% to its profits, while the insurance operations account for the remaining 30%. Additionally, Bradesco is a significant player in asset management within Brazil. A notable expansion move was its acquisition of HSBC's Brazilian operations in 2016, which further solidified its market position.

1825552294326988800.png

Assessing Profitability

Bank Bradesco's Profitability Rank currently stands at 5/10. The bank's Return on Equity (ROE) is 7.88%, which is better than 39.4% of 1,594 companies in the same sector. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.68%, surpassing 37.98% of 1,593 companies. Impressively, Bradesco has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.94% of 1,591 companies, showcasing its consistent performance and financial stability.

1825552345770127360.png

Growth Metrics and Future Prospects

The bank's Growth Rank is 7/10. Over the past three years, its revenue per share grew by 6.90%, better than 47.92% of 1,536 companies. However, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has decreased by 4.10%, which still ranks better than 16.44% of 1,417 companies. Looking ahead, Bradesco's estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an optimistic 12.40%, ranking better than 77.34% of 428 companies. Moreover, the future EPS growth rate is projected at an impressive 30.79%, outperforming 92.48% of 412 companies.

1825552388174540800.png

Key Shareholders and Their Impact

Notable investors in Bank Bradesco include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), holding 63,604,592 shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 50,757,586 shares, and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 34,811,777 shares. These holdings reflect significant confidence by seasoned investors, potentially influencing other market participants and stabilizing the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

Bank Bradesco operates in a competitive environment with key players like Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSP:SANB3, Financial) with a market cap of $20.52 billion, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BSP:BBAS3, Financial) valued at $29.59 billion, and Banco Pan SA (BSP:BPAN4, Financial) at $2.37 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Bradesco's diverse service offerings and substantial market share in banking and insurance provide it with a competitive edge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank Bradesco's recent stock performance can be attributed to its solid foundation in profitability, strategic growth initiatives, and robust future growth projections. The bank's ability to maintain a strong market position amidst competitive pressures, coupled with significant backing from influential investors, paints a positive outlook for its stock. As it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities within Brazil's banking sector, Bradesco remains a noteworthy contender for investors looking for stability and growth in emerging markets.

