On August 16, 2024, Dave Lopez, Director at BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of BancFirst Corp.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst, a regional bank providing a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The shares were sold at a price of $102.13, valuing the transaction at $102,130. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares. Over the same period, there have been 25 insider sells and 5 insider buys among other executives and directors at BancFirst Corp.

The current market cap of BancFirst Corp stands at approximately $3.4 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 17.19, which is above both the industry median and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BancFirst Corp's stock is estimated at $94.09 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09 at the time of the sale.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against market performance and intrinsic value estimates.

