On August 15, 2024, Jonathan Lyall, Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development, sold 12,448 shares of Champion Homes Inc (SKY, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,082 shares of the company.

Champion Homes Inc, a leader in the manufactured housing industry, designs, produces, and sells manufactured and modular homes through its extensive network of retailers and distributors across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,448 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Champion Homes Inc were trading at $87.88 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $5.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.65, significantly above both the industry median of 12.08 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Champion Homes Inc is $60.24 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.