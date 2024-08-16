Insider Sale at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Director SYNOWICKI ROBERT E JR sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX, Financial) on August 16, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 21,833 shares of the company.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX, Financial) is a prominent player in the transportation and logistics industry, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services across North America.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a total of 6 sales transactions and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 6 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc were priced at $53.32 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $8.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 131.51, significantly above both the industry median of 13.78 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $58.48, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might provide investors with insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future performance prospects.

