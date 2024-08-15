On August 15, 2024, Matthew Mazza, Chief Legal Officer of AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial), sold 2,371 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 39,980 shares of AppFolio Inc.

AppFolio Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal sectors. The company's offerings include functionalities for property management, legal practice management, and data analytics.

Over the past year, Matthew Mazza has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 9,092 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within AppFolio Inc, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of AppFolio Inc were priced at $221.22 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at approximately $8.06 billion. AppFolio Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 65.17, which is above the industry median of 25.52.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96, based on a GF Value of $230.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their positions in AppFolio Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.