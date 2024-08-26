Eric Hanson, Chief Financial Officer of Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY, Financial), sold 5,546 shares of the company on August 16, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 25,546 shares of Lifeway Foods Inc.

Lifeway Foods Inc, known for its production of kefir and fermented probiotic products, aims to promote health through its offerings. The company has established a strong presence in the health food sector.

Over the past year, Eric Hanson has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 25,546 shares and has not made any purchases.

The broader trend in insider transactions at Lifeway Foods Inc shows a pattern of selling rather than buying. Over the last year, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Lifeway Foods Inc were priced at $18.91, resulting in a market cap of approximately $293.008 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.01, which is above the industry median of 17.97.

According to the GF Value, Lifeway Foods Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.1. The GF Value of $9.01 suggests a substantial premium compared to the current trading price.

The valuation metrics and insider trading patterns provide a snapshot of Lifeway Foods Inc's current financial landscape and market position. Investors and analysts closely monitor such insider activities to gauge market sentiment and company health.

