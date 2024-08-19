Fabrinet Q4 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.22 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses $753.3 Million

Strong Financial Performance and Optimistic Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $753.3 million for Q4 FY2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $732.89 million and up from $655.9 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP Net Income: $81.1 million for Q4 FY2024, an increase from $60.8 million in Q4 FY2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.22 for Q4 FY2024, compared to $1.65 in Q4 FY2023.
  • Annual Revenue: $2.88 billion for FY2024, exceeding the annual estimate of $2.86 billion and up from $2.65 billion in FY2023.
  • Annual GAAP Net Income: $296.2 million for FY2024, up from $247.9 million in FY2023.
  • Annual GAAP EPS: $8.10 for FY2024, compared to $6.73 in FY2023.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Expanded by an additional $139.5 million, bringing the total authorization to $434.3 million, with $200 million remaining.
Article's Main Image

On August 19, 2024, Fabrinet (FN, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 28, 2024. Fabrinet, a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEM), reported record revenue and earnings per share (EPS) that exceeded guidance.

Company Overview

Fabrinet is a United States-based company that provides outsourced manufacturing services to OEMs in complex industries requiring precision manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities, helping customers produce various products such as selective switching products, active optical cables, tunable transponders and transceivers, lasers, and sensors. Fabrinet generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Fabrinet reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024:

  • Revenue: $753.3 million, up from $655.9 million in Q4 FY2023
  • GAAP net income: $81.1 million, up from $60.8 million in Q4 FY2023
  • GAAP net income per diluted share: $2.22, up from $1.65 in Q4 FY2023
  • Non-GAAP net income: $88.0 million, up from $68.4 million in Q4 FY2023
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $2.41, up from $1.86 in Q4 FY2023

1825636602429468672.png

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2024, Fabrinet achieved the following results:

  • Revenue: $2.88 billion, up from $2.65 billion in FY2023
  • GAAP net income: $296.2 million, up from $247.9 million in FY2023
  • GAAP net income per diluted share: $8.10, up from $6.73 in FY2023
  • Non-GAAP net income: $324.6 million, up from $282.7 million in FY2023
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share: $8.88, up from $7.67 in FY2023

Performance Analysis

Fabrinet's strong performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 is significant for several reasons. The company achieved record revenue and earnings per share, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.07 EPS and $732.89 million in revenue for the quarter. This performance underscores Fabrinet's ability to effectively manage its operations and capitalize on market opportunities.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, commented, “Our strong fourth quarter results capped a remarkable fiscal year, representing our fourth quarter in a row of record revenue, and record earnings per share, both of which were above our guidance ranges. We remain optimistic about our future, with numerous drivers that position us to extend our track record of success into fiscal year 2025.”

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Fabrinet's financial achievements are crucial for the hardware industry, particularly in the optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing sectors. The company's ability to generate significant revenue and profit growth highlights its competitive edge and operational efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of its share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional $139.5 million of Fabrinet’s ordinary shares, reflects the company's strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 FY2024 FY2023
Revenue $753.3 million $655.9 million $2.88 billion $2.65 billion
GAAP Net Income $81.1 million $60.8 million $296.2 million $247.9 million
GAAP EPS $2.22 $1.65 $8.10 $6.73
Non-GAAP Net Income $88.0 million $68.4 million $324.6 million $282.7 million
Non-GAAP EPS $2.41 $1.86 $8.88 $7.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Fabrinet's balance sheet remains strong, with total assets of $2.34 billion as of June 28, 2024, compared to $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $409.97 million, up from $231.37 million in the previous year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $413.15 million, a significant increase from $213.31 million in the prior year.

Conclusion

Fabrinet's record-breaking financial performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 demonstrates its strong market position

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fabrinet for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.