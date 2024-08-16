On August 16, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), sold 3,290 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 179,692 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a payment processing company, providing a platform that facilitates payments between consumers and retailers. The company's services allow consumers to make purchases and pay for them in installments, enhancing affordability and accessibility.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 43,530 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 67 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $122.97 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $727.917 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.54, which is above the industry median of 14.48.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is at $33.05, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.72, Sezzle Inc is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

