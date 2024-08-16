On August 16, 2024, David Weinstein, Director at NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP, Financial), executed a sale of 8,650 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 69,849 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Over the past year, David Weinstein has sold a total of 71,465 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been an equal number of insider buys and sells, totaling 6 each over the past year.

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc were priced at $20.43 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $403.035 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.47, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.65 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99, based on a GF Value of $20.72. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation. The consistent insider activity, along with the company's valuation metrics, provides a comprehensive view for stakeholders considering investment decisions in NewLake Capital Partners Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.