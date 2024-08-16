President DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR sold 6,865 shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH, Financial) on August 16, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,283 shares of the company.

FRP Holdings Inc operates in the real estate sector, focusing on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,270 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of FRP Holdings Inc were priced at $29.17 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $562.351 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 82.08, significantly above both the industry median of 14 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of FRP Holdings Inc is calculated at $30.87, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

