On August 15, 2024, Akhil Jain, Executive Vice President, Consulting at Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 400 shares of the company at a price of $485 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,839 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, Akhil Jain has sold a total of 1,000 shares of Gartner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Gartner Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 51 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Gartner Inc's shares were trading at $485 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $37.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.19, which is above the industry median of 25.52 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Gartner Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18. The GF Value of $412.05 is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

