On August 16, 2024, Barbara Nelson, Director at Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 62,346 shares of Backblaze Inc.

Backblaze Inc (BLZE, Financial) specializes in cloud storage and data backup services. The company provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect their data across various devices and platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Backblaze Inc were trading at $6.79 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $287.767 million.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1, based on a GF Value of $6.76. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

