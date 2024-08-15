On August 15, 2024, Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gartner Inc (IT, Financial), sold 6,310 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $483.57, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 71,544 shares of Gartner Inc.

Gartner Inc is a leading research and advisory company that provides insights, advice, and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, legal and compliance, marketing, sales, and supply chain functions across the world.

Over the past year, Craig Safian has sold a total of 15,470 shares of Gartner Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, Gartner Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 46.19, which is above both the industry median of 25.52 and the company's historical median. The company's market cap stands at $37.37 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Gartner Inc is $412.05 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

