Renee Anderson, the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), sold 25,000 shares of the company on August 19, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 52,799 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc.

Core Molding Technologies Inc, listed under the symbol CMT, is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of SMC, resin transfer molding, and spray-up and hand-lay-up, among other processes.

Over the past year, Renee Anderson has sold a total of 59,963 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $18.04. The company has a market cap of $156.793 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.52, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.75 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Core Molding Technologies Inc is $13.63 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

This insider sale might interest investors as they evaluate the stock’s valuation and consider the insider's ongoing ownership stake in relation to the company's current market performance and future outlook.

