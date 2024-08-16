On August 16, 2024, David Benjamin, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer of Blackbaud Inc (BLKB, Financial), executed a sale of 5,590 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 51,108 shares of Blackbaud Inc.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software solutions. Their services cater primarily to social good organizations, including nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual change agents.

Over the past year, David Benjamin has sold a total of 59,009 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Blackbaud Inc, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blackbaud Inc were priced at $78.04 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $4.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 99.47, which is above the industry median of 25.52.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $75.21, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective and actions within the company.

