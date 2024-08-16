On August 16, 2024, Lasse Petterson, CEO & President of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 110,863 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,529.29 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is primarily engaged in the provision of dredging services. The company specializes in deepening and maintaining waterways, shipping channels, and ports; it also creates and maintains beaches and restores aquatic and wetland habitats.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with a total of 1 insider sale and 0 insider buys. This recent sale by the insider is part of this ongoing trend.

On the valuation front, shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp were trading at $9.09 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $612.091 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.02, which is below the industry median of 14.88 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is $9.48 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

