On August 16, 2024, Robert Wotczak, CEO of Prime Executions, sold 6,350 shares of Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC, Financial). Following this transaction, the insider now owns 73,650 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Freedom Holding Corp operates as a financial services firm, providing retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company has a significant presence in the Eurasian and European markets.

Over the past year, Robert Wotczak has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 6,350 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp were priced at $85.33 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $5.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.00, which is below both the industry median of 18 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation relative to its GF Value is also noteworthy. With a current price of $85.33 and a GF Value of $152.17, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.56, indicating that the stock might be a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale event and the associated financial metrics provide a snapshot of the ongoing financial and ownership dynamics within Freedom Holding Corp, reflecting both individual actions and broader market conditions.

