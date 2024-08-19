On August 19, 2024, Marshall Reynolds, Director and 10% Owner of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial), executed a sale of 43,370 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,654,303 shares of Energy Services of America Corp.

Energy Services of America Corp provides contracting services for energy related companies. The services include the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. The company is involved in the construction of both interstate and intrastate pipelines.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 144,469 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and 7 insider buys within the company.

Shares of Energy Services of America Corp were trading at $9.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $165.541 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.89, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.88 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.65, based on a GF Value of $5.58. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

