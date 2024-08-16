On August 16, 2024, Tomago Collins, Director at Republic Services Inc (RSG, Financial), executed a sale of 3,200 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,486 shares of Republic Services Inc.

Republic Services Inc is a prominent player in the waste management industry, providing non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company operates through various geographic regions, ensuring effective and sustainable waste management solutions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Republic Services Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells. Specifically, Tomago Collins has sold a total of 3,200 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period.

On the date of the latest transaction by Tomago Collins, shares of Republic Services Inc were trading at $203.01. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $64.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.33, which is above both the industry median of 19.83 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation can also be assessed through the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus. The GF Value of $178.49 suggests that Republic Services Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, considering the company's valuation metrics and market position. Republic Services Inc continues to be a significant entity in the waste management sector, reflected by its substantial market cap and valuation figures such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

