Release Date: August 19, 2024

Positive Points

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (BOM:532859, Financial) reported a significant increase in total profit after tax, showing a growth of 870.9% year-over-year.

The company has successfully set up its South Africa office and is ready to start operations in the next couple of months.

Investments in AI capabilities, including setting up AI labs and developing conversational bots, are expected to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

The media business, particularly the digital television and broadband segments, has shown robust year-on-year growth, with digital television growing by 6% and broadband by 15%.

The company has reduced its borrowings by INR198 crore between March and June 2024, strengthening its financial position.

Negative Points

Consolidated revenues saw a slight dip of 3.7% year-over-year, indicating some challenges in revenue growth.

EBITDA margins were low at 1.5% due to certain one-off costs incurred during the quarter.

There is a noted slowness in demand due to macroeconomic factors and uncertainties around upcoming elections, affecting client decision-making.

The company faces challenges in the macro economy with volatility and delayed decision-making in key clients.

There was a drop in other income by INR23 crore compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to the absence of profits from the sale of fiber assets.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you clarify the components that contributed to the increase in other expenses in Q1 FY25?

A: We are investing in solutions for future business growth and incurred one-time costs such as severance and joining bonuses. - Srinivas Palakodeti, Global CFO

Q: Can you throw some light on the components of other income for this quarter and the last quarter?

A: For Q1 FY25, interest income was INR102.3 crore, and FX gain was INR8 crore. In the previous quarter, other income included INR50 crore from the sale of fiber assets. - Srinivas Palakodeti, Global CFO

Q: Can you elaborate on the profit from discontinued operations for this quarter?

A: We received the final installment from the sale of our healthcare business, resulting in a net profit of INR218 crore. We do not expect major ongoing costs related to this. - Srinivas Palakodeti, Global CFO

Q: What are your views on the productivity improvements from implementing GenAI in BPO services?

A: While it's case-specific, GenAI will improve productivity by automating processes, allowing us to offer technology services alongside traditional services. - Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO

Q: How will the treasury surplus be utilized?

A: The funds will primarily be used for acquisitions in digital analytics and to grow our South Africa business organically. - Srinivas Palakodeti, Global CFO

Q: Could you explain the decline in BPM business revenue and margins YoY and QoQ?

A: The decline is due to slower demand and deferred decision-making amid election uncertainties. We hope for improvement in the second half of the year. - Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO

Q: What drove the growth in media business revenue on a QoQ and YoY basis?

A: The growth is due to our focus on subscriber base expansion last year, which is now translating into revenue growth. - Vynsley Fernandes, Head of Digital Media Business

Q: Is the current growth in the media segment sustainable?

A: We focus on sustainable growth and profitability, leveraging opportunities in broadband and digital inclusion. - Vynsley Fernandes, Head of Digital Media Business

Q: Could you provide an update on the current order book and pipeline?

A: The pipeline is fair but not as robust as desired due to macroeconomic factors and election uncertainties. - Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO

Q: How will incorporating AI affect the attrition rate and provide an outlook for the future?

A: AI will improve customer experience without displacing human jobs, though it may slow job growth. - Partha DeSarkar, Group CEO

Q: Could you give a breakup of TekLink and Diversify business revenue and EBITDA?

A: TekLink's revenue is around $8.3 million with EBITDA margins in the 20s. Diversify's revenue is around $7-$7.5 million with similar margins. - Srinivas Palakodeti, Global CFO

