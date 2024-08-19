Group Export Salable Production: 7.8 million tonnes, up from 6.1 million tonnes last year.

Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Thungela Resources Ltd (TNGRF, Financial) reported a profit of ZAR1.2 billion for the first half of 2024.

Group export salable production increased to 7.8 million tonnes, up from 6.1 million tonnes last year.

The Ensham operation in Australia delivered strong performance, contributing nearly one-third to the Group's profit.

The company declared an interim ordinary cash dividend of ZAR281 million and approved a share buyback of up to ZAR160 million.

Thungela Resources Ltd (TNGRF) has been operating for 18 months without a loss of life, achieving significant safety improvements.

Negative Points

Softer coal prices and underperformance of Transnet Freight Rail negatively impacted financial results compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ZAR2.1 billion, down from ZAR4.4 billion in the first half of 2023.

Net profit decreased to ZAR1.2 billion from ZAR3 billion year-on-year, mainly due to lower coal prices.

Operating costs for the first half of 2024 increased by ZAR5.2 billion compared to the first half of 2023.

The company faces ongoing challenges with Transnet Freight Rail's performance, impacting export sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a little color on ForEx hedging, what's your exposure for the second half and what sort of price levels you're at there? And then the second question is on the ZAR4.4 billion cash buffer. Maybe just a bit of commentary around that, perhaps why ZAR4.4 billion? Why not ZAR4 billion? Why not ZAR3 billion? Why not ZAR5 billion?

A: (Gideon Smith, CFO) We have sold forward over $400 million at around ZAR1,930 per dollar, resulting in a significant mark-to-market at the end of June. Regarding the cash buffer, we are comfortable with a range of ZAR3 billion to ZAR5 billion to meet obligations and distribute cash to shareholders through the cycle.

Q: You had mentioned that the TFR was operating well in June and July at 50 million tonnes. Are you still seeing that in August? And also related to that, do you think when the agreement expires in March 2025, what's your orderbook priority in terms of half the TFR, I mean is it rates or is it penalty clauses or is it reliability?

A: (July Ndlovu, CEO) We see encouraging signs with TFR performance, and they are ahead of where they were last year. For the long-term agreement, we prioritize volume, competitive cost, reliability, and necessary investments in rail infrastructure.

Q: Can you provide more detail as to whether Ensham could run into rail capacity bottlenecks over the short- to medium-term given your improved guidance? Does the rail capacity have any buffers available for any additional operational growth as a result of the resource evaluation plans?

A: (July Ndlovu, CEO) Ensham has a contract for roughly 4.4 million tonnes of rail and port capacity, which is more than adequate for current performance. If we identify brownfield opportunities that are incremental beyond 4 million tonnes, we will engage with providers for additional capacity.

Q: What is your view on how many more years will there be significant imports at ARA in Europe? Given the continent is trying to wind down all coal power plants, how would the end of exports to Europe affect your business?

A: (July Ndlovu, CEO) Europe does not feature as a driver for our long-term fundamentals. The demand growth in emerging markets, particularly China and India, far outweighs the declines in coal demand in the US and Europe.

Q: Can you speak to Thungela's appetite for any M&A opportunities? Also, at what point is Thungela likely to draw down on its ZAR3.2 billion debt funding facilities?

A: (July Ndlovu, CEO) We are looking for cash-generative assets that can enhance our returns. We will draw down on the ZAR3.2 billion debt funding facilities if we find efficient and value-enhancing uses for that cash.

