Aug 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to RWC's FY24 full-year earnings call. This is Heath Sharp. I'm joined here in Sydney today by Andrew Johnson, our CFO. We will provide a short overview of our results for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, followed by a Q&A session.



But before we get underway, I would like to note that we have released our 2024 ESG report today, along with our annual report and FY24 announcement materials. We're very pleased to have achieved this milestone of concurrently releasing our annual report and our ESG report.



Now moving on to our results. We will start with an overview of