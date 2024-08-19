Aug 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Reliance Worldwide Corporation's full-year earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, to Mr. Heath Sharp, CEO. Please go ahead.
Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to RWC's FY24 full-year earnings call. This is Heath Sharp. I'm joined here in Sydney today by Andrew Johnson, our CFO. We will provide a short overview of our results for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, followed by a Q&A session.
But before we get underway, I would like to note that we have released our 2024 ESG report today, along with our annual report and FY24 announcement materials. We're very pleased to have achieved this milestone of concurrently releasing our annual report and our ESG report.
Now moving on to our results. We will start with an overview of
Full Year 2024 Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...