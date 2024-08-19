Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd (RLLWF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amidst Regional Challenges

Key takeaways include a steady EBITDA margin, increased operating cash flow, and significant progress in sustainability goals.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Up 0.2%, including a full-month contribution from Holman. Excluding Holman, net sales were down 2.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $274.6 million, in line with FY23. Adjusted EBITDA margin ex-Holman was 22.3%, up from 22% in FY23.
  • Adjusted Net Profit After Tax: 5.7% lower than the previous corresponding period (pcp).
  • Operating Cash Flow: $314 million, up 7% on the pcp, with an operating cash flow conversion of 114%.
  • Final Distribution: USD0.05 per share, split between USD0.025 per share dividend and a $19.6 million on-market share buyback.
  • Americas EBITDA Margin: Increased from 17.9% in FY23 to 21% in FY24.
  • APAC External Sales: Down 3%, impacted by the transfer of SharkBite manufacturing to the US.
  • EMEA External Sales: Down 9.6% relative to FY23, with UK sales down 9% and Continental European sales down 11%.
  • Cash Generated from Operations: $314 million, up 7% on the prior year.
  • CapEx: $41 million, lower than forecasted, with a similar level expected in FY25.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: Reduced to 1.59x at year-end from 1.69x in the pcp.
  • Average Cost of Funding: Just over 5% in FY24.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd (RLLWF, Financial) achieved strong financial results for FY24, meeting revenue and operating margin guidance.
  • The company successfully rolled out key new product initiatives, including SharkBite Max in North America and PEX-a pipe and expansion fittings in the US.
  • Operationally, the company saw a 52% reduction in the reportable injury frequency rate, indicating improved health and safety performance.
  • The integration of Holman with RWC is progressing well, with revenue opportunities being actively pursued.
  • The company achieved a 35% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to the baseline set in FY21, on track to meet or exceed the 2030 goal.

Negative Points

  • Net sales excluding Holman were down 2.4%, reflecting lower volumes in all regions.
  • Adjusted net profit after tax was 5.7% lower than the previous corresponding period.
  • The company faced significant challenges in the EMEA region, with sales down 9.6% and EBITDA margin impacted by lower volumes.
  • The closure of the Supply Smart business in the US resulted in a $10 million non-cash write-off.
  • The company incurred $27 million in one-off items related to restructuring and acquisitions, impacting overall financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd (RLLWF) Earnings Call

Q: The 9% decline in UK sales matches your first half. Is that correct? And will most of the $10 million to $15 million cost savings benefit EMEA in the first half of FY25?
A: Yes, the comps in the first and second half were similar. We are seeing a consistent run rate and projecting that forward. The savings are driven across the board, with the majority falling in the Americas. (Heath Sharp, CEO & Andrew Johnson, CFO)

Q: Given that one of the big boxes called out positive plumbing comps in the last quarter, have you seen a similar trend? Were there any SharkBite Max launch costs that might cycle out this period?
A: Yes, the trend aligns with what we've seen. The costs associated with SharkBite Max were primarily in the first half and have been worked through by the second half. (Heath Sharp, CEO & Andrew Johnson, CFO)

Q: Can you give us a sense of how you're thinking about supply chain and strategic sourcing, especially considering geopolitical scenarios?
A: We aim to manufacture or source close to the market to reduce supply chain complexity. We also focus on providing redundancies and maintaining the lowest cost to manufacture. (Heath Sharp, CEO)

Q: What are the inflation expectations and the ability to recover costs through pricing in each region?
A: Inflation is ongoing but reduced from the peak. Our pricing is appropriate for current raw material costs, and we are comfortable with our process to handle commodity swings. (Heath Sharp, CEO & Andrew Johnson, CFO)

Q: Why is the EBITDA guidance relative to the first half of FY24 rather than the second half?
A: We restricted our guidance to the first half and pegged it as the reference point. The first half includes new salary and wages, impacting margins slightly. (Heath Sharp, CEO & Andrew Johnson, CFO)

Q: How are you seeing the recovery in EMEA end markets? Is there margin upside from a UK residential construction rebound?
A: There is significant pent-up demand in the UK. We have made restructuring changes and invested in capacity, which should lead to margin improvement when volumes return. (Heath Sharp, CEO)

Q: Can you talk through how Holman is performing and the expected synergies?
A: Holman is performing well, as expected. We anticipate realizing synergies in line with the numbers presented at the time of acquisition, with most benefits coming in the second year. (Heath Sharp, CEO)

Q: What are the mid-cycle margin expectations for the US and APAC following the transfer of manufacturing operations?
A: In APAC, we expect mid-teens margins for the combined business. EMEA margins should return to 30%+ with volume recovery. Americas margins should maintain in the low-20s, focusing on growth. (Andrew Johnson, CFO)

Q: How sustainable is the current CapEx level in terms of maintaining and pursuing growth ambitions?
A: The current CapEx level is appropriate. We have invested significantly in recent years, positioning us well for capacity and new product growth. (Heath Sharp, CEO)

Q: Would you describe the current channel inventory as lean, full, or normal for Reliance's products?
A: The channel inventory feels pretty normal across most parts of the world. (Heath Sharp, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.