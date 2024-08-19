Release Date: August 19, 2024

Positive Points

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS, Financial) successfully closed the acquisition of AI-powered freight transportation software company SemiCab, which has the potential to disrupt the global logistics industry.

The company is advancing its automotive initiative for its microphone business, showing optimism for growth within the karaoke category.

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expanding its WiFi-enabled karaoke models, partnering with major retailers like Sam's Club, Costco, and Best Buy.

The company has successfully launched a direct-to-consumer model, including a TikTok store shop and a Sesame Street Karaoke Plush line.

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is shifting towards a more technology-driven business model, focusing on integrated microphone devices for automotive and TV markets, which could yield higher margins and profitability.

Negative Points

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by approximately $185,000 compared to the same period in 2023.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2024, decreased by approximately $205,000, with gross margins dropping from 20.2% to 13.3%.

Total operating expenses increased significantly to approximately $6,478,000, primarily due to a noncash write-off of impaired operating lease assets.

The company reported a net loss of $6,119,000 for the quarter, compared to a loss of $2,460,000 for the same period in 2023.

Retail sales, particularly in traditional brick-and-mortar stores, have been challenging for almost two years, impacting overall sell-through results and inventory restocking requirements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the rationale behind acquiring SemiCab, an AI-powered freight transportation software company?

A: Gary Atkinson, CEO: The acquisition of SemiCab is part of our strategy to create shareholder value and diversify our business. The traditional Karaoke business has faced significant retail challenges, and we see SemiCab as an opportunity to disrupt the $1 trillion global freight industry. SemiCab's technology can significantly reduce inefficiencies in freight transportation, which presents a compelling growth opportunity.

Q: What were the main factors contributing to the decrease in net sales and gross profit for the quarter?

A: Richard Perez, CFO: The 7% decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower sell-through results during the past holiday season, particularly with Walmart, which reduced inventory restocking requirements. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to increased sales of excess inventory at lower margins and higher logistics costs.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in traditional brick-and-mortar retail sales?

A: Bernardo Melo, Chief Revenue Officer: We are focusing on optimizing product mix, placement, and leveraging shelf space. Additionally, we are expanding our WiFi-enabled models and digital offerings, which have immediate back-end revenue through our app and partnerships with music services like Stingray Music, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Q: Can you provide more details on the new automotive and connected TV opportunities?

A: Gary Atkinson, CEO: We are seeing growing interest in integrating Karaoke microphone devices into in-car entertainment systems. We debuted this technology at the Consumer Electronics Show and received significant interest from major OEM automotive brands. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities in the TV market to convert home entertainment systems into Karaoke experiences.

Q: What are the future plans for the WiFi-enabled Karaoke models?

A: Bernardo Melo, Chief Revenue Officer: We plan to continue growing our WiFi-enabled models and digital offerings. We are introducing a new WiFi model at Sam's Club and expanding its availability to other retailers like Costco, Amazon, and Best Buy. We aim to focus more on these models moving forward, as they have received positive feedback from consumers.

Q: How did the company manage to clear almost $7 million in short-term liabilities?

A: Richard Perez, CFO: We aggressively cleared older, slower-moving inventory to optimize our working capital. This effort was successful in converting a significant portion of our older inventory to cash, which helped improve our balance sheet.

Q: What is the expected impact of the SemiCab acquisition on the company's financial performance?

A: Gary Atkinson, CEO: We anticipate that SemiCab will create a higher floor value for our company quickly and at levels significantly higher than our current valuation. The AI-driven platform has the potential to drive strong growth and profitability, which should positively impact our overall financial performance.

Q: How is the company planning to rebrand and shift its business model?

A: Gary Atkinson, CEO: We are transitioning from a single line of business to a holding company model, managing and growing two distinct businesses. We are focusing on integrating Karaoke into the automotive and smart TV markets, which are more technology-driven and offer higher margins. This shift aims to transform our legacy business into a more predictable, year-round operation.

Q: What are the growth opportunities for SemiCab in the U.S. and international markets?

A: Vivek Sehgal, Chief Product Officer at SemiCab: We see excellent growth opportunities in both the U.S. and India markets. Our clients are eager to expand relationships, and we are also exploring additional geographies like the Middle East, North Africa, and East Asia. The demand for our AI-driven freight optimization technology is strong, and we anticipate significant growth.

Q: How does the company plan to address the inefficiencies in the freight transportation industry?

A: Vivek Sehgal, Chief Product Officer at SemiCab: SemiCab's AI technology optimizes transportation on demand and in real-time, reducing the number of empty miles trucks run. This approach addresses inefficiencies, reduces costs, and lowers carbon emissions. Our technology has shown the potential to achieve 90% efficiency, significantly improving the industry's overall performance.

