TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug 21, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $13.31 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.91 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $56.02 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.13 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for TJX Companies Inc (TJX) have seen a slight decline, with full-year 2025 projections adjusting from $56.23 billion to $56.02 billion, and 2026 estimates decreasing from $59.46 billion to $59.21 billion. Conversely, earnings estimates have shown improvement, with projections for 2025 rising from $4.08 per share to $4.13 per share, and those for 2026 increasing from $4.53 per share to $4.55 per share.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, TJX Companies Inc's (TJX) actual revenue was $12.48 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $12.46 billion by 0.13%. TJX Companies Inc's (TJX) actual earnings were $0.93 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.87 per share by 7.02%. After releasing the results, TJX Companies Inc (TJX) was flat in one day.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 20 analysts, the average target price for TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is $118.98 with a high estimate of $134 and a low estimate of $100. The average target implies an upside of 5.77% from the current price of $112.49.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) in one year is $98.75, suggesting a downside of -12.21% from the current price of $112.49.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 25 brokerage firms, TJX Companies Inc's (TJX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.