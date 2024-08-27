What To Expect From Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Q3 2024 Earnings

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 21, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $1,518.87 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.29 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $6.13 billion and the earnings are expected to be $9.38 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Synopsys Inc (SNPS) for the full year 2024 have declined from $6.45 billion to $6.13 billion, and for 2025, from $7.28 billion to $6.94 billion. Earnings estimates have increased for the full year 2024 from $9.30 per share to $9.38 per share, while for 2025, they have declined from $10.55 per share to $10.45 per share.

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Synopsys Inc's (SNPS) actual revenue was $1,454.71 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $1,482.22 million by -1.86%. Synopsys Inc's (SNPS) actual earnings were $1.92 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $2.02 per share by -4.71%. After releasing the results, Synopsys Inc (SNPS) was up by 2.3% in one day.

Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Synopsys Inc (SNPS) is $656.11 with a high estimate of $707.78 and a low estimate of $620. The average target implies an upside of 17.54% from the current price of $558.22.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial) in one year is $529.89, suggesting a downside of -5.08% from the current price of $558.22.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, Synopsys Inc's (SNPS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.7, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

