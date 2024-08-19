On August 19, 2024, Derek Aberle, Director at InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial), executed a sale of 2,005 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,638.6427 shares of InterDigital Inc.

InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial) specializes in mobile technology research and development. The company is a key contributor to global wireless standards and holds a significant portfolio of patents related to mobile technologies.

Over the past year, Derek Aberle has sold a total of 2,005 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at InterDigital Inc, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of InterDigital Inc were priced at $134.4. This valuation brings the company's market cap to approximately $3.402 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.62, which is below both the industry median of 25.56 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $126.64, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that InterDigital Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in the technology and mobile communications sectors.

