On August 19, 2024, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M, a Director at Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial), sold 1,309 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,233 shares of Yum Brands Inc.

Yum Brands Inc operates globally as a quick-service restaurant company, with its brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, among others. These brands are known for their significant presence worldwide, serving millions of customers each day.

Over the past year, GRADDICK WEIR MIRIAN M has engaged in the sale of 1,309 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Yum Brands Inc, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc were priced at $137.4 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $38.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.19, which is above both the industry median of 22.14 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $140.34, indicating that Yum Brands Inc is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the financial and trading status of Yum Brands Inc, offering insights into the company's stock performance and insider confidence levels.

