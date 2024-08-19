Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Freightos Ltd (CRGO, Financial) reported a 32% year-over-year increase in transactions, reaching 316,500 in Q2 2024.

Gross booking value (GBV) increased by 31% year-over-year, reaching $203.4 million.

The acquisition of Shipsta is expected to enhance Freightos' platform by integrating tender management and long-term freight procurement.

Freightos Ltd (CRGO) saw a 16% increase in unique buyer users, reaching approximately 19,000.

IFRS gross margins rose to 65%, an 8 percentage point increase from 57% in Q2 2023, with non-IFRS gross margins reaching a record 72%.

Negative Points

Some newer carriers expanded capacity availability on the platform at a slower pace than anticipated.

A couple of major new airlines delayed their go-live due to internal IT project delays.

Reduced demand in some European countries, presumably driven by macroeconomic conditions, impacted transaction growth.

The Red Sea crisis caused a short-term shortage of air spot capacity in Asia, affecting transactions in the region.

Freightos Ltd (CRGO) expects transaction growth in the second half of the year to be lower than the first half due to market uncertainties and volume disruptions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the revenue and cost synergy opportunities between Freightos and Shipsta? And maybe what makes Shipsta unique relative to other tender management solutions out there?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: In terms of revenue, we expect about $800,000 for the remainder of this year from Shipsta. The real value lies in the synergies, as we can cross-sell our data products and their platform to shared customers. Shipsta is unique due to its modern, cloud-based solution and strong customer base, which includes top-tier enterprises. Additionally, we acquired them at an attractive price, which was a strategic opportunity.

Q: This is probably the first time I've heard you mention US trucking in quite some time. Can you talk about recent trends in that segment of the business? And could we also get an update on your ocean initiatives?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: We acquired 7L Freight, which has a strong air cargo solution and also does LTL trucking. Trucking complements our air cargo operations, especially for first and last-mile logistics. In ocean, we do quite a bit of business, but it's not fully digital yet. We are seeing progress with a few ocean liners promising digital connections by the end of the year, similar to where we were with air in 2019.

Q: You drove significant leverage in gross profit this quarter. Revenue was up 11% year-over-year, while the cost of revenue was down 9%. How did you achieve that leverage?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: The increase in gross profit is due to economies of scale and our continued investment in R&D, which automates our operations. Over 90% of air bookings now go through without human interaction, reducing our biggest cost of goods sold, which is customer support.

Q: You raised your full-year revenue guide while lowering GBV a bit. Are you seeing more strength in platform take rate or a meaningful acceleration in solutions revenue?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: The increase in revenue guidance is partly due to the Shipsta acquisition. The growth in gross profit margins is driven by scale and automation, which reduces our operational costs.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the Red Sea crisis on your operations and market conditions?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: The Red Sea crisis has led to a short-term shortage of air spot capacity in Asia, impacting transactions. However, it has also propped up market rates, which positively affected our gross booking value.

Q: What are the immediate cross-sell opportunities between Freightos and Shipsta?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: We see immediate cross-sell opportunities with our data products and Shipsta's platform. This will enhance our offering to shared customers, particularly in the enterprise segment.

Q: How do you see the integration of Shipsta affecting your long-term profitability targets?

A: Ran Shalev, CFO: Although Shipsta is currently loss-making, we believe that together we can accelerate our joint path to profitability. The acquisition is expected to positively impact our long-term profitability.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new services and expansions you mentioned, such as handling dangerous goods and temperature-controlled shipments?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: We are expanding our platform to include services like handling dangerous goods and temperature-controlled shipments, including pharmaceuticals. These expansions are critical areas of growth for us.

Q: What are your expectations for transaction growth in the second half of the year?

A: Ran Shalev, CFO: We expect transaction growth in the second half to be lower than the first half due to market conditions, including volume uncertainty in Europe and temporary delays in major airlines' rollout.

Q: How is the integration of Shipsta expected to enhance your data products?

A: Zvi Schreiber, CEO: Freightos Terminal, our data product, will now include contract rate benchmarking, making it richer and more comprehensive. This integration will provide a seamless procurement experience across spot and contract rates.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.