Patrick Callahan, Personal Lines President at Progressive Corp (PGR, Financial), executed a sale of 7,697 shares of the company on August 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $237.2 per share, resulting in a total amount of $1,825,074.4. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,885.188 shares of Progressive Corp.

Over the past year, Patrick Callahan has sold a total of 45,302 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Progressive Corp shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 38 insider sells over the past year.

Progressive Corp, a leading insurance company, provides insurance solutions. The company offers a range of insurance products including auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, boat, and home insurance among others, catering to the personal and commercial needs of its customers.

On the day of the sale, Progressive Corp shares were trading at $237.2, giving the company a market cap of approximately $139.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 20.39, which is above the industry median of 11.58 and also higher than the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Progressive Corp is calculated at $179.42, indicating that with a trading price of $237.2, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Progressive Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

